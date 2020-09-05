Morgan Stanley Has $12.17 Million Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 104,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $71,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,124,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $515,354.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.77. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

