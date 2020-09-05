Morgan Stanley Has $12.37 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,837 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Tetra Tech worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 28.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 122.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEK stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $99.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $74,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,298.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,137,783.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

