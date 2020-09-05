Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.66% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,208,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,403,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,136,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,390,000.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average of $120.57. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $124.18.

