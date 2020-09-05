Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 7.48% of Natural Resource Partners worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 282,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $10.70 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners LP has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $137.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 107.88%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Natural Resource Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.