Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,005,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 997,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 175,848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 39,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUI stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $14.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

About Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

