Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,220 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Pentair worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,321,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,985 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $20,049,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,447,000 after purchasing an additional 423,427 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 364.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 445,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 349,638 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pentair by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 582,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 243,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

