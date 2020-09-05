Morgan Stanley Purchases 4,611 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 751.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 578,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,690,000 after buying an additional 510,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 642.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 138,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,338,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000.

Shares of NYF stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.39 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

