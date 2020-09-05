Morgan Stanley Purchases 60,874 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,874 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 101,728 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 292.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

FLQL opened at $35.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

