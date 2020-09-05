Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 232,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

