Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 264.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of SYNNEX worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 301.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 32.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in SYNNEX by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $33,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,771 shares of company stock worth $4,230,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

