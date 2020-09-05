Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 123,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 224.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period.

SPTL stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

