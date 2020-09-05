Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Lithia Motors worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $168,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 30,942.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $243.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.24. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $278.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total value of $93,367.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares in the company, valued at $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,143 shares of company stock worth $7,036,472 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

