Morgan Stanley Sells 101,598 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Jabil worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 260,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 87,644 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Jabil stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

