Morgan Stanley Sells 118,646 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,646 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $82.41 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

