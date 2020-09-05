Morgan Stanley Sells 119,426 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of CAE worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CAE by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,589,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after buying an additional 5,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,903,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,527,000 after buying an additional 491,018 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CAE by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,398,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after buying an additional 2,087,650 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in CAE by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,501,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after buying an additional 336,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in CAE by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,042,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Cae Inc has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

