Morgan Stanley Sells 152,802 Shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,816,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,802 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.51% of Quotient worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 3.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 78.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 6.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 15,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient alerts:

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $397.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Quotient Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Ltd will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Quotient in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.