Morgan Stanley Sells 154,917 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Easterly Government Properties worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,888,000 after purchasing an additional 855,268 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,461,000 after acquiring an additional 652,388 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 459,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 277,162 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $5,908,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,387,000 after buying an additional 235,933 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $143,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,949.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,721 shares of company stock worth $1,912,909. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.30 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.