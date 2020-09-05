Morgan Stanley Sells 158,782 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158,782 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Glacier Bancorp worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 453.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.00. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

