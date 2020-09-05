Morgan Stanley Sells 1,948,870 Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,948,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of SSR Mining worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SSR Mining by 54.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 22.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.99.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.26.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

