Morgan Stanley Sells 6,674 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Alleghany worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $78,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alleghany by 104.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NYSE Y opened at $551.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $538.55 and a 200 day moving average of $549.62. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($3.50). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

