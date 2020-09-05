Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,988,007 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,527,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of Iamgold worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Iamgold in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Iamgold in the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 77,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Iamgold in the 1st quarter worth $1,661,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $4.40 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Iamgold stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Iamgold Corp has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

