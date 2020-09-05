Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

RNP stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

