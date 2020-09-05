Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,574,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Hanesbrands worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

