MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.09. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 11,602 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

MusclePharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. The company's MusclePharm brand product portfolio include Combat protein powder and Combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.