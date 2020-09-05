New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.80

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and traded as high as $29.50. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 16,540 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$38.50 to C$39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $469.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.51) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that New Look Vision Group Inc will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Look Vision Group Company Profile (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

