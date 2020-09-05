Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,719,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,420,826 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp comprises approximately 0.8% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.96% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $424,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,128 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.35. 6,968,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,486. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

