Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.53

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.53 and traded as low as $56.00. Newriver Reit shares last traded at $56.20, with a volume of 1,206,702 shares changing hands.

NRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 76 ($0.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 113.14 ($1.48).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.53. The company has a market capitalization of $171.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

