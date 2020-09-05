Newscrypto Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $19.82 million and $2.11 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00106471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00039191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01577972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00182767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00168851 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 tokens. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars.

