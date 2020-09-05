Nimiq (NIM) Trading 31% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $24.18 million and $1.23 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,171.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.38 or 0.03218510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.10 or 0.02222874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00464510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00754464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011789 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00049890 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00553073 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012777 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,297,546,523 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,546,523 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

