NoFire Technologies (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

NoFire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. NoFire Technologies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 4,161 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

NoFire Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NFTI)

NoFire Technologies, Inc develops and sells fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems for commercial, industrial, marine, aerospace, nuclear, military, and residential applications. NoFire Technologies, Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

