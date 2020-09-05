Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 427.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,050.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. The firm’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

