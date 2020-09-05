Novacoin Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001836 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $436,255.95 and $856.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,256.91 or 1.00837374 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002386 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000436 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00184857 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000838 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.