Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Hits $0.0007

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $77,489.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bitbns, Ethfinex and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042719 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.38 or 0.05082479 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00032155 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00048391 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,736,764 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bittrex, Koinex, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Bitrue, Binance, Upbit, Huobi, IDEX, WazirX, BITBOX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.