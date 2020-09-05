On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) will report $73.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.80 million and the lowest is $71.06 million. On Deck Capital posted sales of $112.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full-year sales of $343.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.87 million to $351.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $327.21 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $339.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover On Deck Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONDK. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 1,244.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONDK stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. On Deck Capital has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

