Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DISH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.74. DISH Network Corp has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

