Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 219,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,316,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.8% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $111.08. 3,138,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

