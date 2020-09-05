Oribel Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up 1.2% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of CoStar Group worth $15,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.25.

CoStar Group stock traded down $18.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $826.89. 164,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,452. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 101.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $804.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $692.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a current ratio of 14.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

