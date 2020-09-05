Oribel Capital Management LP Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 464.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Shares of TRI traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.97. 460,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,687. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

