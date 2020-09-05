Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $18.23 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,227,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,874,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,467,563. The company has a market cap of $718.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $299.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.75 and its 200 day moving average is $222.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.