Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $7.59 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.66. 13,240,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,621,086. The firm has a market cap of $405.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

