Oribel Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oribel Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $15.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $504.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,553,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,483,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $459.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.53. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,722 shares of company stock valued at $157,249,535 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.97.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

