Oribel Capital Management LP Takes Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,851 shares of company stock worth $43,935,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $18.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $450.35. 2,676,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,234. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.37. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $501.82. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.38, a PEG ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. OTR Global downgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.85.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.