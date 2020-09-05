Oribel Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oribel Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,100 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 8.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 57.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 16.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.03. 5,882,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,701. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $254,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,045,614.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,076,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,817,285. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

