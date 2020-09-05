Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.02

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as low as $3.84. Osisko Mining shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 938,311 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total value of C$297,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,002,100 shares in the company, valued at C$3,974,328.60. Insiders have sold 472,200 shares of company stock worth $1,977,470 over the last 90 days.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

