Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $261.32

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.32 and traded as high as $267.50. Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at $261.00, with a volume of 209,271 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $314.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 261.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 245.32.

About Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

