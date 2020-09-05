Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) is 13D Management LLC’s Largest Position

13D Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,277 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s Int’l makes up approximately 5.4% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth $159,000.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,119. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.48. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

