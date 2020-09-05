ParkinGo Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 1% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.04 million and $306.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex.

