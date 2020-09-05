Paxos Standard (PAX) Hits Market Cap of $245.58 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $245.58 million and approximately $182.53 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitrue, Iquant and BitMax. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard's total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, ZB.COM, ABCC, Coinall, Coinbit, SouthXchange, P2PB2B, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, TOKOK, KuCoin, C2CX, Gate.io, Bittrex, OKEx, CoinExchange, MXC, Bit-Z, BitMart, Bitfinex, BCEX, BW.com, Crex24, WazirX, FCoin, CoinPlace, Binance, OKCoin, BitMax, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, DDEX, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Kyber Network, HitBTC, DigiFinex, BigONE, Iquant and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

