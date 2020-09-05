Payfair Achieves Market Cap of $17,817.33 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $17,817.33 and approximately $750.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Payfair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Payfair alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.59 or 0.04945685 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032405 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047972 BTC.

Payfair Profile

PFR is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.