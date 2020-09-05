Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 235,889 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Paypal worth $178,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal stock traded down $13.15 on Friday, hitting $191.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,012,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $212.45. The firm has a market cap of $240.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

